Ex-bureaucrat Roedad Khan passes away at 101

Former bureaucrat Roedad Khan has passed away at the age of 101. Mardan-based Khan’s funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers in Islamabad, after which he will be buried in the H-11 graveyard. Roedad Khan was born on September 28, 1923, in Mardan, and was the most senior bureaucrat of Pakistan. He joined the civil service in 1949. Khan worked with five presidents and three prime ministers and held important positions in many important institutions, including the chief secretary of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adviser to the president and prime minister.