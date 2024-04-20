Terrorizing economy

It has become a pattern that whenever our economy begins to demonstrate signs of progress and life, terrorists will strike here and there, often targeting those linked to the development of the country. The pattern has become visible in recent months and casts a chilling shadow over the nation’s hard-won progress.

On Friday, terrorists targeted a vehicle carrying Japanese in Karachi, claiming the life of their guard. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased guard. Data tells that the targets are clear: foreigners, security personnel, politicians and religious leaders. It seems the enemies of peace and prosperity are determined to derail Pakistan’s journey towards development. Before Karachi, terrorists struck Dera Ismail Khan, claiming the lives of seven people, including five customs officials. Terrorism is not new to our part of the world, we have witnessed the martyrdom of over 80,000 members of the public, including brave security personnel, and have lost billions of dollars in the last two decades.

Whenever a terror strike happens, the nation mourns its martyrs and honours their sacrifice, questions are always raised: who are these terrorists? Why do we not know their haven and their facilitators? How are they funded? After suffering from strike after strike, we should have known the answers. Why a thorough and uncompromising investigation was not carried not to find these critical answers? Any security loopholes must be identified and addressed with urgency. It seems that we have learned to be complacent, instead of learning something from past mistakes and adopting a multi-pronged approach. Strengthening border security, intelligence gathering, and cooperation with regional partners are crucial. Simultaneously, addressing the root causes of extremism – poverty, lack of education, and social alienation – is vital to dismantling the breeding ground for terrorism. This is the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. Again this is high time that intelligence capabilities are upgraded, adequate resources are arranged and security forces are given a free hand to trace and kill terrorists. These measures will foster public trust which is essential in this fight. The media and religious leaders should also play a role in de-radicalizing narratives and promoting tolerance. Civil society must actively counter extremist ideologies. Let us be united to overcome this challenge and secure a brighter future for its citizens. *