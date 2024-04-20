CPEC giving new impetus to Pak-China ties, says PM

Prime Miniser Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the burgeoning economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and China are primarily fostered through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The UN designates April 20 as Chinese Language Day, underscoring the influence of Chinese literature, poetry, and language on global culture.

Acknowledging the global significance of the Chinese language as a major means of communication, PM Shehbaz emphasized the increasing number of Pakistanis learning Chinese, which he maintained, “contributes to strengthening the bond between the peoples of both nations.”

According to the PMO press release, the prime minister remarked on the efforts being made at both official and public levels to promote Chinese language and literature, aiming to enhance people-to-people connections between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized the significant role of the Chinese language as a global communication tool, noting its inclusion in the UN’s roster of official languages.

Reflecting on the observance of Chinese Language Day as a global event, Shehbaz noted the language’s role as a custodian of Chinese culture, steeped in centuries-old traditions.

“In recent decades, China’s economic prowess has become increasingly evident, paralleled by the growing popularity of Chinese language and culture worldwide,” the statement added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s finance czar Aurganzeb met with his Chinese counterpart Lan Foan and assured him that work on the second phase of the CPEC would be expedited.