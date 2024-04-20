IHC seeks judges input on six-judge letter controversy

Following an order from the Supreme Court, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has initiated a process to gather feedback from its judges on the highly-publicized letter penned by six IHC judges alleging pressure from intelligence agencies.

According to media reports, this development marks a significant step forward in addressing the controversy. The IHC Chief Justice’s office has issued a directive to all judges, including District and Sessions Judges (East and West Islamabad), requesting their input on the matter by Monday.

Furthermore, a copy of the Supreme Court’s order has been circulated among the judges. After receiving their feedback, the IHC will determine whether to convene a full court hearing based on the response.

It’s important to recall that a seven-member Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, had previously sought suggestions from all High Courts and Bar Associations concerning the letter. The letter, written by six IHC judges, raised concerns about alleged agency influence on judicial decisions.