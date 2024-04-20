ATC extends interim bails of Uzma, Aleema Khan

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday extended interim bails of 34 accused including sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case.

Arshad Javed, the duty judge of the anti-terrorism court, heard the bail pleas of 34 accused. The sisters of the PTI founder appeared before the court . After hearing arguments, the court extended the interim bail of 34 accused, including the sisters of PTI founder, till May 21 while asking the investigating officer to submit a complete investigation report on the next hearing. Protests had broken out across Pakistan after the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court last year on May 9. The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order. Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.