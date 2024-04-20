PTI’s Shibli nominated as Senate opp leader

The PTI has nominated Senator Shibli Faraz as their candidate for the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House. In compliance with the directive from PTI founder Imran Khan, the party’s senators have formally submitted a request to the Senate Secretariat endorsing Shibli for the position. This nomination is endorsed by all 19 PTI senators.

Following a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza informed the media that Senator Shibli Faraz has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate according to Imran Khan’s instructions.

During the meeting with Imran, it was decided that the newly formed six-party alliance of opposition parties-Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ain-that started its protest movement from Balochistan last week will also hold rallies in the rest of the country.

The SIC, which is part of the alliance, will convene a meeting of all six opposition parties in Lahore on April 29 to discuss the movement’s strategy, with plans for a nationwide launch.

Contrary to earlier reports, Imran Khan has denied statements regarding Saudi Arabia’s involvement in any regime change operation in Pakistan.

He highlighted the support received from Saudi Arabia during his government, citing examples such as hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference and financial assistance.

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan underscored that the movement for constitutional supremacy and the rule of law has reached its final stages, expressing confidence in their victory. He indicated forthcoming positive developments and reiterated Imran Khan’s anticipated release from jail.

Imran Khan’s directive to pursue an assertive media policy was emphasized, with plans to address previously unexplored topics. PTI leader Muzzammil Aslam clarified Imran Khan’s denial of statements attributed to him regarding the Saudi government.