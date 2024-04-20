PTI founder’s interim bail extended in three cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases including Jinnah House attack case till April 26.

As per details, the ATC judge heard the interim bail pleas in three cases pertaining to attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station.

The court sought arguments from the lawyers on next hearing and directed to make sure the attendance of PTI founder Imran Khan via video link from Adiala Jail.

It’s worth mentioning here that LHC was informed earlier, Punjab government allocated seven cells for convicted PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, while 14 security personnel have been appointed for his security.

“An accommodation of six cells had been made for Imran Khan in addition to his cell to ensure proper security for him,” AGP Punjab Khalid Ishaq told the court.

“One personnel is deployed on security of 10 inmates in Adiala jail, however, 14 police personnel have been deployed for Imran Khan’s security in Adiala Jail, the report added.