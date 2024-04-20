JUI-F urged to postpone tomorrow’s public rally

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has been urged to postpone tomorrow’s public gathering in Quetta, amid a ‘threat alert’ issued by the law enforcement agencies. JUI-F is all set to flex its political muscles in Quetta on April 20 (tomorrow). The public gathering would be attended by the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Unidentified terrorists want to target the JUI-F public gathering, the DC said in an official handout, adding that JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasay is also informed about the threat alert. In the official handout, the district government maintained that the recent wave of terrorism could not be ruled out. The deputy commissioner recalled the Pishin blast on February 7, a day before elections, that killed 17 people and the martyrdom of a Levies personnel last month. It was also a terrorist attack. “It is requested to kindly postpone the public gathering/jalsa at Pishin district on April 20 keeping in view the threat alerts,” it added. Last year, at least 42 were killed and more than 111 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during the Workers’ Convention of JUI-F. Three Pakistan Army helicopters took part in the rescue mission and 10 critically wounded persons were shifted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.