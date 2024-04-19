Minister allocates for IT sector growth with public-private collaboration

Minister of State for Information Technology and Communications Shaza Fatima Khawaja has reiterated the government’s dedication to enhancing the IT industry by endorsing and aiding the private sector.

Addressing the participants at the Global Digital Summit during the 24th ICTN Asia Conference at the Expo Centre here on Friday, she lauded the collective zeal for technology and its role in transforming economies and societies. She underscored the value of such summits in fostering collaboration and exchanging knowledge among stakeholders from both public and private sectors. While talking to the Bureau Chief Daily Times Tanzeem Batth, she said the objective of this event is to highlight the expertise and products of our private sector at the international level so that they can get business in the IT sector.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that sixty eight percent of Pakistan’s population consists of young people and IT is a field that has a lot of opportunities available for them.

The minister said that the government’s vision is to bring as much skill training as possible for the youth in the IT sector.

She emphasised the government’s efforts, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, to review policies and legislation to better support the private sector’s growth and innovation. The minister stressed creation of a conducive environment in Pakistan for the private sector, focusing on business culture, technology, and the ecosystem.

The minister pointed out cybersecurity and the skills gap as major challenges, but also as opportunities, especially in leveraging Pakistan’s young population for national development. She highlighted the need to modernise education systems to address immediate lack of skilled labour and employable graduates. She referenced the industry-academia bridge programme that facilitates on-job training for university students, ensuring their employability upon graduation. She also called for a quicker adaptation of university curricula to keep up with the fast-paced industry changes.

The minister outlined the complexities universities face with industry advancements and the importance of international exposure for Pakistan. She announced plans for a National Digitization Plan, focusing on governance, economy, and society, which will incorporate modern concepts like the Pakistan stack to streamline services for individuals.