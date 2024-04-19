Pakistan, KSA vow to solidify defence collaboration

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to solidify efforts in defence collaboration, with the army chief reaffirming the army’s continued support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The assertion came during a meeting between Army Chief General Asim Munir and the kingdom’s Assistant Minister of Defence Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, who called on the army chief at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed including defence production and military training. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Saudi dignitary also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired with the chief of general staff of the Pakistan Army.

“The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries,” said the military’s media wing.

Islamabad and Riyadh also reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with a “focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains”. Separately, UK’s Chief of General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders on Friday lauded the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and recognised the “honesty and integrity” of the officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The British army chief spoke about the Pakistani military as the chief guest at a luncheon hosted at the Army and Navy Club in London in honour of close to 50 senior British military men of the Quetta Association who studied and served in Pakistan Army’s Command and Staff College in the last 50 years.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in London, Gen Sanders stated that there was no comparison to the Pakistan military’s professional finesse and expertise. He also termed Pakistan as UK Army’s foremost priority in various avenues of Defence Association and Defence Collaboration during his tenure.

The British army officer also spoke about the trips he had undertaken to Pakistan and regretted that his upcoming visit to Pakistan would be the last in the uniform.

As per the press release, in his address the British general spoke at length on the significance of Pakistan as an extremely vital country situated exactly at the centre of the East and the West.

“Pakistan army is battle-hardened and known for its ability to defend the country as well as providing vital help to the partner countries,” stated Gen Sanders said.

The event was attended by multiple decorated British military officers who appreciated the professionalism and versatility of the Pakistan Army. Notable British military officers who attended the event included Lieutenant General Sir Alistar Irwin (1980 graduate), Lieutenant General Anthony Palmer (1981 graduate), Brigadier Nick Thompson (1971 graduate), Brigadier Tony Berry (1970 graduate) and Major General Seumas Kerr (1985 graduate).

As per the High Commission, the event was organised to cherish the “indelible imprints” of the British officer’s stay in Quetta. Pakistan High Commission’s Army and Air Adviser Colonel Taimur Rahat, who conducted the event, spoke about the achievements of the college and informed the audience of the value that college holds for the training and grooming of officers from 1905 onwards.

During the event souvenirs were also presented to the chief guest and other notables by spouse of the Pakistani high commissioner.