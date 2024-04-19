Nora Fatehi shares significance of offering prayers

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian dancer and actress, shared her deep connection with Islam and the significance of Namaz in life. In an interview, Nora expressed how prayer is like meditation, allowing individuals to connect with their creator and find spiritual and mental peace. When host Ranveer asked her if she prays daily, Nora said, “Yes, yes.”

The actress said, “When you go into your zone of connecting with your Creator, whoever that is for you, you’re in a different realm, spiritually and mentally What’s so beautiful about praying five times a day is that, in the chaos of the world, there’s two minutes when you stop, and you thank your Creator.”

While acknowledging that she may not pray five times a day due to her busy schedule, she highlighted the transformative power of prayer, describing it as a ‘transactional process’ where expressing gratitude leads to receiving more blessings from the universe and God. “It’s so nice to have that ability to pray five times a day. I’m not saying I pray five times a day, sometimes I’m too busy. Sometimes I’m able to do two or three. It’s a work in progress for me.

But when you remember to be grateful and thankful, the universe and God gives you more. It’s a transactional” Nora Fatehi said that developing a connection with the ‘Creator’ can give one ‘protection’ from outside forces. Explaining the process of prayer, she said, “When you prostrate, when you have your head to the floor, that is the moment you’re asking for forgiveness. You’re making your duas basically.