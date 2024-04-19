MPCL makes new gas discovery

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced a major discovery of natural gas in the Marighazj Formation field located in Sindh province, Pakistan. This news comes as a welcome development for the country, which is grappling with a growing energy demand and depleting natural gas reserves.

According to MPCL, the newly discovered well has the potential to produce a significant amount of gas, estimated at around 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day. This discovery is entirely owned and operated by Mari Petroleum, and the company has already informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about their success.

While details about the specific well depth and planned development timeline are yet to be revealed by Mari Petroleum, this discovery holds promise for bolstering Pakistan’s energy security. The natural gas produced from this well can be utilized for various purposes, including generating electricity, powering industries, and domestic consumption.