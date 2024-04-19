CPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit hike in power rates

The Central Power Authority (CPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the electricity price by Rs 2.94 per unit for the month of March. This request is part of the fuel price adjustment process.

The CPA’s data reveals a diverse mix of fuel sources utilized in March as Hydel at 27.63%, Coal at 10.74%, LNG at 20.67%, Nuclear contributing 25.79%, Wind at 2.55%, and Solar at 1.37%. The total expenditure on electricity production for the month is estimated at around Rs 73 billion. Nepra is scheduled to conduct a hearing on April 26 to evaluate the CPA’s request.