Naeem sworn in as JI chief

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the newly-elected amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), took the oath of his office on Thursday at party headquarters in Mansoora.

According to details, party leaders and workers from across the country participated in the event. Prominent leaders, including the former amir Sirajul Haq and senior leader Liaqat Baloch, were also present during the ceremony.

Addressing the occasion, Naeem expressed his belief that JI will lead the entire nation forward, asserting the party’s commitment to move forward with its principles and policies.

Referring to the rigging allegation during the Feb 8 election, he stated that his party will soon initiate a protest movement against the present regime.

He emphasised the party’s dedication to safeguarding Pakistan, likening it to protecting a mosque. He condemned corrupt politics and feudalism, asserting Jamaat-e-Islami’s rejection of such practices. Highlighting Balochistan’s concerns, he assured that the party will address issues affecting the people of the province and stand against any injustices faced by the people of Punjab as well. He called for unity among the public to eradicate oppressors.