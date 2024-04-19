Youth killed in alleged collision with CM Punjab’s squad vehicle

A young man lost his life after an alleged collision with a vehicle belonging to the Protocol Security Squad of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The victim, identified as Abu Bakar, was riding a motorcycle when the incident occurred in Chandowal area of Narowal on Thuesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) of Narowal, the security convoy for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was en route to Kartarpur when an elite force vehicle reportedly overtook and collided with Abu Bakar’s motorcycle, resulting in his immediate death. The search for another motorcyclist involved in the incident is currently underway.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased has been shifted to DHQ Hospital, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police. The DPO has confirmed that an FIR will be registered based on the request from the victim’s family. He also assured that legal action will be taken against those responsible, ensuring impartiality in the process.