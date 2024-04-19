President’s address

President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate was all about a call to change the vindictive political currents that have long plagued our political landscape. Despite the disruption caused by opposition slogans, President Zardari, now serving his second term as president, pressed on the imperative of moving beyond partisan divides for the greater good.

In a political arena marked by turbulence, Zardari’s plea for unity deserves attention. He acknowledges the importance of constructive disagreement within the framework of a flourishing democracy. It is within this space of dialogue and dissent that the foundations of a robust parliamentary process are laid.

The significance of this parliamentary session extends beyond mere rhetoric. It symbolizes the resilience of our democratic fabric, with the house completing its third consecutive term despite the challenges encountered along the way. Parliamentary democracy sees the record seventh address of a president.

As President Zardari reflects on the achievements of his previous tenure – 2008-2013 – particularly the devolution of powers through the 18th Amendment, he deserves applause for empowering parliamentarians with the tools of governance is a cornerstone of his vision for a progressive Pakistan.

While the nation faces plenty of challenges, from terrorism to economic instability, only democratic eras will be able to resolve the problems Mr President rightly urged the stakeholders to come to dialogue, parliamentary consensus, and implementation of reforms. This is a pragmatic approach to addressing systemic issues.

Mr Zardari’s foreign policy stance shows Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability and solidarity. From extending gratitude to China for its steadfast support to condemning Israel’s military offensive on Gaza, his words reflect our moral clarity and diplomatic resolve.

On the domestic front, President Zardari advocates for inclusive growth, prioritizing the needs of marginalized communities and investing in human capital development. His words on education, health, and poverty alleviation show a path to commitment to social justice and equitable development.

As the house will start debate on Mr Zardari’s address in the coming days, it is time to stand up to problems for collective action and national renewal. It is a rallying cry for unity in diversity, a reminder that the strength of the nation lies in its ability to rise above partisan interests and work towards a common purpose. *