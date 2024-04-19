Pictures of the Rubble

Motaz Azaiza is not your typical “influencer.” This 25-year-old Palestinian photojournalist is not hawking products or promoting himself. He has been thrust onto the world stage by a brutal reality – the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza since October 7 of last year, in which 33,000 Palestinians have been killed. While most foreign journalists were denied entry, Azaiza, with his camera and a flak jacket, became the “world’s eyes and ears” in the war-torn region, as Time aptly puts it.

His inclusion on Time’s “100 Most Influential People” list is not about personal glory. Neither the work is glamorous. Still, every picture he has shot is a testament to the resilience of the Palestinian people and the power of unfiltered truth.

Azaiza’s raw footage, often showing rubbles, ears, blood, bodies, and strewn body parts, was not fit for newspapers’ front pages; not was curated for likes and shares. All his work documented the horrifying reality of Israeli airstrikes, injured children, and families crushed under the rubble. His Instagram account became a haunting chronicle of Gaza’s descent – from a place of life and joy to one consumed by death and grief.

Azaiza’s work is not easy or safe. Journalists in Gaza face immense danger, especially during ground assaults. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that 97 journalists have been killed by Israeli forces since the conflict began, with the overwhelming majority being Palestinian. Despite these risks, Azaiza stood his ground, becoming a beacon of truth amid violence.

Now, evacuated to Doha, Qatar, Azaiza continues his fight. His focus has shifted from documenting the war to raising awareness and demanding international intervention. The message is clear: “What is happening in Gaza is not content for you,” Time quotes him as saying. He is not seeking social media validation; he’s demanding action to stop the war.

Motaz Azaiza’s story is one of courage, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of truth. He represents the countless voices silenced by Israeli brutality. His inclusion on Time’s list is not just an acknowledgement of his work; it’s a call to action for the world to take notice and act to end the bloodshed in Gaza. *