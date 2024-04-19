Child Rights

Child labour is a grave concern for the generation. It refers to the condition that the children are working. Despite being the age for schools, they are working in different sectors to live a happy life.

Article 11(3) of the constitution of Pakistan states, “No below the age of fourteen years shall be in any factory or mine or any other hazardous employment.” Article 25(A) of the constitution states, “The state shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age five to sixteen years in such a manner as determined by the law.” Despite the existence of law, no law is being practised. So many children are in thirst for education yet they are deprived of education. Poverty, inflation and the irresponsibility of authorities force these children to take the path of labour.

The main reason behind child labour is poverty. Because of this, parents can’t provide good quality education or the requirements for even a governmental school. That’s why children find child labour the best solution to support their parents. Because of poverty, children face hunger, illness, insecurity, and instability, but they face low academic achievements, obesity behavioural problems and social and emotional development difficulties.

The government is taking no action to combat child labour but rather just neglecting the issue.

The inflation rate is increasing day by day. It is expected that the inflation rate might rise by 50 per cent. Inflation is rising and everything is getting expensive, so the one who earns daily faces difficulties.

When it comes to family expenses, usually they also cannot even afford to feed the family. And in such conditions, the child becomes compelled to work. On the other hand, their income does not increase.

Bad administration and corruption never let the country develop. Every individual is involved in corruption here. Many initiatives, organizations and institutions are made to cease corruption, but we can see no change here. The government is taking no action to combat child labour but rather just neglecting the issue. Most of the children cannot afford it despite they are getting any support from the government.

If the government shows little responsibility, it will have control. The government should not neglect the children rather should support them in every sector. The government should provide all the facilities and fundamentals for them should have a good quality education since they are the backbone and future of the country.

The writer is a freelance columnist.