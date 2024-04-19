PM appoints Badar Shahbaz as his media coordinator

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Badar Shahbaz, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s media team, as his Media Coordinator. “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Badar Shahbaz as Media Coordinator to Prime Minister with immediate effect. The Prime Minister has further been pleased to desire that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the Coordinator in discharging the official business,” according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday. Badar Shahbaz also serves as Central Assistant Secretary Information of PML-N, besides being a key member of the party’s media team. Badar Shabaz had also served as coordinator to the prime minister during the previous 16-month government led by Shehbaz Sharif.