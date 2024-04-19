PTCL Group posts double digit revenue growth of 14%

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading telecom and ICT services provider in the country, has announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The announcement was made during a Board of Directors meeting in Islamabad.

In Q1 2024, PTCL Group upheld its momentum and strengthened its position as a major telecom service provider in Pakistan. Revenue growth was largely due to strong performance in the consumer segment, boosted by significant growth in Fixed Broadband, Mobile Data and Business Solutions.