Mohsin Naqvi orders NADRA to block SIMs issued on invalid CNICs

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to block all mobile phone SIMs issued on invalid and expired identity cards.

Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited the entire building of NADRA headquarters in Islamabad and inspected all sections including printing.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed for setting up model NADRA offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.

He said establishing model NADRA offices will improve service delivery and provide convenience to the public.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival at the National Database and Registration Authority Headquarters.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also presided over an important meeting at NADRA headquarters.

During meeting Mohsin Naqvi directed that SIM cards issued on ineffective and expired identity cards should be closed as soon as possible.

The death certificate fee is being abolished for the convenience of the people, Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said that the establishment of model police stations in Punjab improved the image of the public along with convenience.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to effectively deal with the issues of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates, system should be introduced in collaboration with the Union Council offices.

He further directed to ensure complete security of citizens’ data.

More facilities should be provided on mobile platforms for the convenience of the people, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed.

He said that social media should be used effectively to promote the institution’s initiatives, so that more people can benefit from these facilities.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the excellent performance of the current Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar saying he has made NADRA a public-friendly institution by performing his duties with great diligence. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the services of the institution for providing excellent services in civil registration.

In the meeting, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about all the sectors at NADRA headquarters.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also planted saplings in the lawn of NADRA headquarters as part of the plantation campaign.

Chairman NADRA presented NADRA Roadmap for year 2024-25.

The roadmap includes a modern and phased security architecture, cyber security audits and employee cyber security awareness. NADRA Strategic Plan, which also detailed the steps towards 100 percent registration of citizens. The Federal Minister was briefed that upgradation of NADRA technology and infrastructure and online platforms of registration centers will also be improved.

By which Pakistanis living abroad including local citizens will also get access to these facilities in an efficient manner.

It was briefed that NADRA plans to set up self-service kiosks at registration centers and provide mobile registration.

Plans are also underway to extend the shift hours at selected centers and provide service on weekly holidays as well.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Board members of NADRA and all senior officials of NADRA attended the meeting.