10Pearls to host the AI Summit

Lahore: 10Pearls, a global IT company, is all set to organize a two-day AI summit on April 18–19 at the 23rd ITCN Asia Conference and Exhibition in Expo Center, Lahore.

Distinguished national-level thought leaders and experts in artificial intelligence will address various sessions, workshops, and panel discussions on different topics related to the emergence of AI in the national and global landscape.

Exclusive sessions will be held on “Demystifying GenAI” to be addressed by Asim Ghaffar, VP Engineering, 10Pearls; and “Accelerating Digital Transformation Through AI Innovations” to be addressed by Muhammad Aamir Yaqub, Senior Director Engineering, 10Pearls.

Moreover, the AI Summit 2024 selected the top AI startups to display and present their innovative ideas and product solutions at the dedicated session. Out of 50 entries received nationwide, six startups were shortlisted to exhibit their ideas in the sessions, including Talkative Buddy, Hseih, Misgenie, Virtual School Board, Xylexa, and Inlights.

This is the first time the AI Summit is being held in Lahore; previously, it was held in Karachi and Islamabad at various editions of ITCN Asia.

Since its inception in 2019, the AI Summit has been a pivotal event dedicated to fostering innovation and knowledge-sharing within the local tech community. It offers a platform for industry leaders and innovators to delve into the latest advancements and applications of AI.

10Pearls is an end-to-end digital technology services partner that helps businesses with innovative products.