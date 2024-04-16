Iran Strikes

Saturday’s five-hour-long barrage of Iranian missiles and drones towards Israel seemed to have marked the ultimate showdown in the wake of April 1 strikes by the latter.

Although a large number in the Muslim world cheered on Iran for finally showing the courage for not just tactical action but the determination to be seen taking action, there were many others urged restraint, warning that the Middle East stood at the edge of the precipice and could not afford yet another blown-out conflict.

The complex mission appeared to have been choreographed with a view to minimize casualties while maximising the impact. Israel’s much-talked-about Iron Dome air defence system was already in action, but hours of advanced notice gave its allies a convenient upper hand in intercepting the bulk of over 300 weapons. If Israel is to be believed, it has already kicked another round of “exact(ing) a price” to give a befitting reply for its lit-up skies and frenzied people.

Washington, on the other hand, appears determined to not let the situation get out of hand and force Israel to opt against escalation with Iran. Neither the adjoining countries nor the global leaders are ready for a regional war that could send shockwaves in all directions. However, even if resolve and restraint remain the buzzwords for Israel’s line of action for Tehran, none of the recent developments has helped promote peace in the besieged strip of Gaza.

Balls of fire whizzing towards Israel might have bolstered Iran’s pride and prestige as a sole warrior of the Palestinian cause, but has anything remarkable actually been achieved? Through this strategy, Iran must have aimed to cultivate a narrative that gained support and solidarity in its pursuit of regional dominance; rallying support from Muslim countries.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting for the active players how any discussion revolving around Iran automatically means less attention would be given to the suffering of the Palestinian people. This diversion serves no one other than the interests of Israel, which is forever ready to carry out its objectives in the name of security. Iran may have emerged victorious, but as always, Palestinians stand with the shortest end of the rope. *