Microfinance’s Impact

Women have always been the significant half, but with 50 percent of the world’s population being female, their inclusion in the workforce is no longer an aspirational goal but a vital necessity. The developed world has experienced unprecedented achievements through empowering women, and recognizing this, developing economies have acknowledged that objectives such as poverty alleviation, fostering individual entrepreneurship, promoting child education etc. can be best pursued through the economic liberation of women.

Pakistan has strong potential for considerable development through Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), including the special impact of non-governmental organizations that work on a non-profit basis. They have emerged as pivotal instruments in not only combating poverty but also specifically in empowering women over the past few decades. Women’s empowerment translates into a progressive family and a stronger economy.

Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) present a distinctive ideological proposition, specifically tailored to aid underprivileged individuals. It operates as a protracted endeavour, facilitating the enhancement of living conditions in a sustainable manner. Particularly concerning the impact on women, the significance of its benefactors cannot be overstated, for investment in the economic livelihoods of low-income families and capacity building through financial, business, and skills training. They also assist poor households with auxiliary services like health care, education, housing, and other non-financial services which are critical for building the resilience of low-income families.

Women’s empowerment translates into a progressive family and a stronger economy.

From a financial inclusion perspective, most micro-women entrepreneurs are serviced through these entities, including 56 percent of the total outreach of female clients. Gender intentionality continues to be the hallmark. Its impact is especially noticeable in emergencies such as the devastating floods in 2022 – over 72 percent of households lost their livestock, 81% sought medical aid, and approximately 49 percent suffered from income reduction. Thanks to non-profit MFIs the families in Sindh managed to maintain their livelihoods. Within six months, they were able to reinitiate economic endeavours. This resilience can be attributed to the ongoing investments made by these organizations in additional social services, capacity-building programs, and flexible financial products, including micro-insurance.

Currently, the gender gap in financial inclusion in Pakistan is stubbornly wide, with 13 percent of women included in the financial sector as opposed to 47 percent of men. Kashf Foundation for example has serviced over 6.5 million women entrepreneurs across Pakistan since 1996, while data from several impact assessments shows that 64 percentof female clients were able to grow their business incomes, 73 percent were able to increase monthly savings by Rs. 4,970 and over 38 percent were able to employ more than one individual in their businesses. Not only does microfinance enable participating households to move above the poverty line, but it also allows for job creation. The 6.5 million women Kashf has facilitated through its financial services program has led to over 2.5 million jobs being created, thus supporting the contention that micro-entrepreneurs are critical for being “job creators” within their communities. Their impact assessments reveal that women achieve a Rs 14 return on every rupee invested in their businesses, advancing economic empowerment. Despite inflationary pressures, clients experience a 33 percent income increase and a 63 percent rise in household savings due to improved access to loans and financial services. Additionally, participation in holistic financial programs boosts self-confidence for over 70 percent of women and shifts gender role perceptions for 66 percent of husbands.

Pakistan has a largely female workforce, which is undocumented, making lending and debt collection, a challenge. Here these MFIs have led by example by transforming lives and establishing tested routes for others to follow.

These services include small (micro) loans, financial literacy training, insurance, and business development workshops. The provision of services facilitates the inclusion of previously undocumented workforce, helps them increase their income, expand their businesses, and improve their living standards.

This financial inclusion not only benefits individual women but also has a ripple effect on their families and communities, including the young with specifically designed micro-equity products, contributing to poverty reduction and socio-economic empowerment at large. Let us look at three case studies that reflect Pakistan’s urban, semi-urban, and rural landscape in terms of the impact – Salma, widowed and alone, was determined to be independent.

A small loan of PKR 25,000/- enabled her to expand her husband’s taxi business. She owns 5 taxis and two houses now and is financing her child’s higher education. Allah Mafi, a young and aspiring girl residing in Silanwali within the Sargodha region, inspired by her mother decided to learn the art of lacquer. She joined the Vocational Arts Center run by Microfinance. She supports her family financially and dreams of establishing her production unit in the coming years. Nargis Naseem, a livestock farmer, had her entire stock destroyed by a virus. Micro-loans helped her rebuild the business with resilient infrastructure and animal insurance. She spreads the message through leading discussions on women’s welfare as a member of a Gender Council and advocates through theatre performances. Nargis’s newfound independence empowered her to be the breadwinner of the household and a transformative force for societal values.

These organizations have functioned as a catalyst for women’s empowerment, and their impact extends far beyond providing loans. It adopts a holistic approach to enablement by offering various non-financial services aimed at enhancing the skills, knowledge, and capacities of its clients. These include entrepreneurship training, financial literacy programs, and workshops on topics such as health, hygiene, and women’s rights. International collaboration, in such cases, brings awareness combined with multiple growth opportunities. Kashf Foundation, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, initiated a transformative 5-year project named “Promoting Gender Inclusive and Equitable Growth – Women’s Economic Empowerment & Recovery.” This endeavour seeks to enhance the economic potential of women micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Top of Form

The untapped potential for the localization of industries in Pakistan remains unexplored. A dearth of creative and innovative strategies has led to stagnant exports, lacking in freshness and originality. Various sectors such as handicrafts, leather, carpet weaving, jewellery, agriculture & food products, hold immense promise for substantial growth through consistent funding of talented and skilled individuals. Here the NFPMFIs stand to change the landscape for the better.

Challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, technological stagnation, and competition from larger industries, can be effectively addressed, through strategic and timely collaborations with a focus on enhancing the role of women.

The author is a seasoned writer and corporate anchor.