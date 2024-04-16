US and Iran

Democracy is a tool of Western leaders…western leaders knew better that when power is under the masses we can rule them easily. Once the Haiti state wanted dictatorship, many Western blocs imposed Sanctions oil embargoes trade restrictions, in the end, Haiti turned back towards democracy and for many months Haiti couldn’t hold elections. Many Haiti masses are in prison without any charge, they are living in hell on earth, and their rulers are interim governments.

Promoting democracy has been a major US foreign policy objective throughout the ideological confrontation era. Democratic rules on poor states like Haiti are facing many difficulties under a corrupt government.

Foreign policy decision-making is an aspect of a state’s governing (steering) system for cost and benefit, and national interest.

According to the rational actor model, foreign policy is not carried out by a single individual or organisation rather it is undertaken by numerous officials each representing. Decision-making is a slow process due to confrontation among officials, agencies, and the government.

US foreign policy is not carried out by just the president or his white house members but also by appointed officials, agencies, the Ministry of state, the Ministry of Defence, and various departments of drugs, commerce, and agriculture department for the sake of the state’s interest.

Iran’s governance system is a unique mixture of Islamic principles and republican structures. It operates under the framework of an Islamic Republic. The Supreme Leader holds significant power over the branches of government, the military, and various other institutions. Iran also has a president who is elected by popular vote.

The president holds executive powers, but these powers are limited compared to those of the Supreme Leader. The president is responsible for the administration of government affairs, both domestically and internationally. Iran has a complex military structure, with the regular military forces (Armed Forces) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is a separate and parallel military force tasked with protecting the Islamic system and ideology.

Iran’s governance system has elements of democracy, but it is not considered a full-fledged democracy by conventional standards. While Iran holds elections for various positions, including the presidency and the parliament, the overall political system is characterized by a significant degree of theocratic control and limited political freedoms. It is not considered a liberal democracy. Instead, it is often described as an authoritarian regime with theocratic characteristics. Many US attempts failed. the CIA-led coup in 1953, which overthrew Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and reinstated the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was seen as a US ally. This event led to deep-seated resentment and mistrust among Iranians towards the United States.

The Iranian Revolution in 1979 resulted in the overthrow of the Shah and the establishment of an Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Khomeini. The revolution culminated in the Iran hostage crisis, during which Iranian revolutionaries seized the US embassy in Tehran and held American diplomats, hostage, for 444 days. This event further exacerbated tensions between the two countries.

Iran’s nuclear program has been a major point of contention between the two countries. The US, along with other world powers, has expressed concerns that Iran’s nuclear activities could be aimed at developing nuclear weapons, despite Iran’s insistence that its program is for peaceful purposes. This has led to international sanctions and diplomatic efforts, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, from which the US withdrew in 2018 under the Trump administration. This complex relationship has led to periodic confrontations, diplomatic tensions, and efforts to find avenues for dialogue and conflict resolution.

The writer is Manager Project Evaluation at Ignite – National Technology Fund.