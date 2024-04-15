Pakistan, New Zealand series likely to be affected by rain

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be affected by rain. The city is likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall tomorrow, with the downpour expected to continue throughout the week, weather forecasts suggest. The remaining two matches of the series are scheduled to be played in Lahore. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with an isolated hailstorm” in various areas across Pakistan including KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan and upper/southwest Sindh on April 18. Meanwhile, on April 20, the Met Office forecasted rain in KP, the federal capital, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.