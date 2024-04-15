‘Not great’, admits Djokovic as 2024 slump continues

Novak Djokovic admitted he was “not having a great season at all” after he was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

The 10th-ranked Norwegian beat the world number one 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for a first win in six attempts against the record 24-time Grand Slam title winner.

Djokovic insisted, however, that he won’t panic despite seeing a golden opportunity to go on capture a 41st Masters title snatched away by a player he swept off court in the French Open final last year.

“There are positives to take away for sure, but I’m used to a really high standard in terms of expectations and results,” said 36-year-old Djokovic.

“Not having a title is — compared to the last 15 years — not a great season at all.”