Political Relevance

Politicians tend to perfect staying relevant in an art form.

If tried-and-tested attacks on the governance model do not garner much attention, they opt for the nuclear anti-state discourse; without paying any regard to the implications of fostering a toxic narrative. As if the entire election campaign was not enough for leaders to toot their horns, some still dabble in political opportunism and furthering their agendas. Taking advantage of the constitutional overtures and the unstable political environment, many movements continue to make inroads into public perception as they challenge the authority of the central government.

Of course, one cannot be naive to their demands. The struggle for civilian supremacy speaks to the central tenets of democracy, but why is it that these leaders only seek comprehensive reforms in foreign and economic policies and an end to corruption while sitting on the opposition benches? Where does this focus on national development go when it is their turn to stand at the wheel?

Unfortunately, our ruling elite has repeatedly shown their inclination to compromise national stability in desperation to create political space for themselves. The ongoing tension between the judiciary and the establishment and the heated fracture lines in Balochistan provide them with excellent opportunities to play on the divisions in the power structure.

Instead of capitalising on the volatile political and economic situation, the extraordinary circumstances demand these politicians to foster unity and collaborate with the executive for the finances to come out of the abyss.

Headline-worthy statements, catchy buzzwords and democratic platitudes may allow them to kick off their momentum from convenient launching pads, but unless and until the masses see an end to their constant struggles for bread and butter, nothing else can (and will) make sense to them. Ordinary men and women have been exploited by overwhelmingly negative agendas for far too long.

Today, if someone stands on the podium, trying to provoke sentiments, he would have to stare down a long list of discomforting questions regarding what he did to solve these problems during their tenure. *