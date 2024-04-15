Pot Calling the Kettle Black

There are instances when all you need to do is boast to win over the supporters’ sympathies, especially during the election campaigns. Elections in India are scheduled for April 19. The BJP exploits sentiment against Pakistan in every election to mobilise voters in favour of its candidates. Recent boasts and threats of invasion on Pakistani soil were made by India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. He also stated that India is prepared to work with Pakistan in this area if the latter is unable to handle terrorism. These statements exemplify the unstable and negative mentality of the nation. One can quickly see that all of the comments were simply hyperboles if one turns to the pages of recent history.

Until recently, the only people to suffer from Indian state terrorism were the inhabitants of occupied Kashmir. India is credited for starting the current terrorist crisis by extending its terrorist domain into Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other countries. India has a direct hand in the terrorist attacks that occur in Pakistan & has also ignited the terrorism fire that we are currently battling. Ironically, India which is notorious for providing funds to terrorist organizations, is willing to help Pakistan fight terrorism.

The fact that India’s state policy includes support for terrorism is now known to the globe. By blaming Pakistan, India has always attempted to hide its sins. India has turned into a state that actively supports terrorism in the region, endangering global peace. Target killing and terrorism are activities of the Indian Secret Agency “RAW” in numerous countries. To achieve its expansionist goals in the region, India actively participates in the destabilization and economic undermining of its neighbours. Target killing and acts of terrorism are carried out with the Indian government’s sanction. India’s role as a regional terrorist enabler is evident in its actions in Kashmir and its assistance to rebel organizations in neighbouring countries.

There are many unpleasant and outdated episodes in the history of India’s international terrorist activity. Eight former members of the Indian Navy were recently sentenced to death by a court in Qatar on grave accusations of spying for Israel in the Gulf. These crooks were employed by the Indian spy organisation “RAW.” The World Sikh Organisation Canada claims that a targeted shooting claimed the life of Hardeep Singh. He had also received intelligence about the threats from the Canadian spy agency. The assassination of Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Azad Khalistan Sikh politician in Britain, on June 15 came before the murder of Hardeep Singh Nagar. He passed away in a Birmingham hospital in a very strange way, Sikh authorities suspect India for his murder.

Prime Minister Modi has turned India into a nation that is an adversary of peace and an enabler of terrorism. During his June 2015 visit to Bangladesh, Modi publicly acknowledged that his country was complicit in efforts to destabilize Pakistan. He stated that India did not regret helping the Mukti-Bahini Movement to establish Bangladesh. He further went on to say that he was one of the young volunteers who travelled to Delhi in 1971 to support Mukti-Bahini and take part in the Satyagraha Movement, which was started by Jana Sangh.

Pakistan has repeatedly provided verifiable proof of India’s sponsorship of the groups and organisations that support terrorism in the country, not just accusations; serving Indian Navy officers and other international forums have confirmed this. India’s obvious involvement in terrorism in Pakistan is also made clear by the evidence seized from the detained Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav and his confession. The detained members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch separatist groups have also acknowledged receiving assistance from the Indian intelligence agency “RAW.” India is utilising numerous individuals and groups in Afghanistan to incite and utilise them against Pakistan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules India, has several politicians who have acknowledged that they take these actions to undermine Pakistan.

India is currently inciting extreme forms of hostility within its borders and promoting terrorism abroad. Indian authorities have begun providing free counsel to Pakistan after breaking through decades of oppression against Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, and farmers. India is in no way qualified to counsel Pakistan, given the country regularly pushes the boundaries of caste-based discrimination. Now the question arises here: how can a country that actively supports terrorism and suppresses its people dare to extend a helping hand to its neighbour in the fight against terrorism?

