CM Maryam reduces roti price to Rs16

As part of her efforts to provide relief to inflation-hit people in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday reduced the price of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) to Rs16 across the province.

The first-ever female chief minister had announced last month that all necessary measures would be taken to provide relief to people in the province. Taking to her official X handle, formally known as Twitter, Maryam wrote: “Alhamdulillah! The Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti and fixed it at Rs16.”

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s economic indicators getting improved stated that under the vibrant leadership of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s economy has once again started treading on the path of progress. The fruits of economic progress during the tenure of PML-N government are prominently coming to surface. The Chief Minister highlighted, ”The common man would be provided relief with the reduction in electricity rates and price- hike. Big international financial institutions including IMF, ADBP highly acknowledge Pakistan’s economic policies.”

She stated, ”Owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s economic policies, investors confidence is enhancing. For the first time in the history, 100 index Stock Exchange has crossed its 70 thousand psychological barrier.” Madam Chief Minister said,” Good news are awaiting Pakistanis and there is a strong likelihood of reduction in the inflation rate up to 12.2 percent next year. For the first time, rupees 500 reduction occurred in the price of 20 kg flour bag and there is a further possibility of rupees 300 reduction in the flour price according to market indicators. The Economic & Social Survey of Asia & Pacific Region have termed Pakistan’s economic indicators as excellent. In the UN Report, Pakistan’s economic progress moving forward briskly in the next fiscal year has been predicted. The growth rate would increase from 2% to 2.3% during the current and next financial year in Pakistan.”

Madam Chief Minister acknowledged that Pakistan has successfully completed its current economic program with the IMF and its economy is showing satisfactory performance along with increase in its foreign reserves. She stated that Pakistan’s economy would further improve with the launching of new economic program with the IMF. The Pakistani nation reposes its complete trust in the leadership of PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, she concluded.

“Besakhi is the hallmark of Punjab’s unique culture,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Besakhi. She added, “Besakhi is a festival full of happiness, I congratulate all brothers and sisters on this blissful occasion.” Madam Chief Minister also offered greetings to the Sikh brothers and sisters who have come here to celebrate this festival.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I am a proud Punjabi after my identity as a Pakistani first. Punjab lives in my heart.” She added, “Every person of my Punjab equally shares the joy and happiness of Besakhi.” “May Allah Almighty protect the happiness of Besakhi forever,” she prayed.

Besakhi starts with the harvest of golden crop of wheat with sickle on the drum beat, spreading joy and happiness around. Madam Chief Minister said, “We are starting to officially celebrate this Punjabi festival ‘Besakhi.” She added, “Special ceremonies of Besakhi have been organized in Hasan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur and Lahore for the Sikh community coming from all over the world to celebrate this festival.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are focused on providing best environment and facilities to Sikh pilgrims in Punjab for their religious and cultural tourism.”