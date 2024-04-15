TI chief says perpetrators of May 9 attacks unforgiveable

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal chief Rehmat Khan Wardag said that the events of May 9 are highly condemnable and those responsible are unforgivable.

The campaign against the army is an open betrayal. Talking to journalists in honor of local journalists, Rehmat Khan Wardag said in response to a question that the judges’ letter about intervention seems to be a plan to prepare lawyers’ movement.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s plan to revolutionize the agricultural sector is a welcome step. Rahmat Khan Wardag further said that the Finance Minister should start the amnesty scheme and put the economy on its feet. The head of Tehreek Istiqlal said that the country is suffering from political instability and all political parties should forget mutual differences and take steps to correct the country’s affairs. Regarding the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, he said that the anti-national forces of Iran and Pakistan want to escalate the situation, but all Muslim countries should defeat the anti-Islamic forces through close ties. In response to a question regarding the IMF program, Rehmat Khan Wardag said that through a letter, he has submitted other proposals to the current finance minister.

He said that “our country is very good but its officials are incompetent and the nation is suffering”. The senior political leader said that after Shahbaz Sharif, former caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has shown impressive performance and now Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is also expected to perform well. He said that the government should prevent Punjab from becoming barren by imposing a ban on housing schemes.