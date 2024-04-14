The arrival of more than three thousand Sikh pilgrims from India to offer rituals in connection with the upcoming Vaisakhi Mela comes as an annual reminder of the miles Pakistan has crossed in reestablishing itself as a land of diverse cultures and deep-rooted spiritualities.

Witnessing a remarkable surge in Sikh tourism from all over the globe in recent years, government after government has tried its level best to provide quality and free food and medical facilities in addition to multilayered and foolproof security. Ever since the historic Kartarpure Corrdifor opened doors in 2019 in what can rightly be described as a rare moment of cooperation against a hostile backdrop, more and more Sikh pilgrims are making the journey, giddy with excitement to visit their holiest sites. Although New Delhi has yet to fully realise the potential of this cross-border collaboration.

The pilgrimage sites of Sikhism, have become a beacon of unity and religious harmony. While Sikh tourism in Pakistan has flourished, it is crucial to recognize the potential for religious linkages with Muslim shrines in India. Just as Pakistan graciously welcomes Sikh pilgrims, encouraging Muslims to visit important shrines in India would foster greater cultural exchange and strengthen interfaith relations. Investment in religious linkages can create a mutual understanding and appreciation of each other’s heritage, further solidifying the bonds between the two nations.

To borrow from the pleasant experiences shared by our guests, the Punjab government has done a remarkable job in facilitating and accommodating Sikh pilgrims; showcasing the promising potential for boosting religious tourism in Pakistan. There is a lot that still needs to be done as far as rekindling the interest in the motherland as the cradle of civilisation is concerned.

Despite UNESCO’s accreditation of the remarkable monastic complex Takht-i-Bahi as a World Heritage Site, Gandhara’s cultural treasures have neither been preserved nor promoted. Boosting tourism in Pakistan cannot be limited to domestic efforts as international marketing campaigns targeted towards specific diasporas can generate significant interest and encourage them to explore their cultural roots. *