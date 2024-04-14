Opp alliance launches movement for ‘protection of constitution’

A ‘grand alliance’ of six opposition parties, including the PTI, have joined hands to launch a movement for the ‘protection of the Constitution’ in a bid to kick up a storm against alleged electoral malpractices in the February 8 general elections.

The ‘Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan’ (TTAP) coalition formed early on Saturday after a late-night sitting of opposition party leaders in light of perceived governmental encroachments on constitutional integrity.

Following the meeting, opposition leaders including PkMAP’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI’s Omar Ayub, and JI’s acting emir Liaquat Baloch organized a joint media conference. “We are determined to put an end to the system of one country, two laws,” said PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub. He added that PkMAP chairman Achakzai was nominated as president of the six parties’ alliance with the consensus of the leadership of opposition parties.

Ayub also disclosed that the first two protest rallies of the alliance will be held in Balochistan.

Achakzai underscored his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, asserting that no “compromises would be made on its defense”.

The alliance convened its inaugural rally in Pishin earlier today. The rally saw speeches from Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Dr. Attaur Rehman, Allama Nasir Abbas, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, and other prominent leaders.

JI’s Dr Rahman emphasised the significance of constitutional supremacy and the unity of opposition parties in defending it.

Addressing the rally, Ayub lamented the erosion of constitutional supremacy under the current government, citing the continued detention of party leader Imran Khan as evidence of governmental overreach.

“The mandate of the people, as evidenced on February 8, cannot be ignored. PTI continues to advocate for the rights and civil liberties of all citizens.”

Ayub highlighting the representation of all parties in TTAP affirmed, “Representatives from every corner of Pakistan stand united on this platform”.

“Now is not the time for complacency; our nation demands our active participation. Safeguarding the Constitution is paramount.”

“Pakistan belongs to every one of us, yet many suffer under the weight of oppression,” said Sahibzada Hamid Raza in his address.

He commended the attendees for their resilience, proclaiming, “Today, amidst adversity, your steadfastness is a testament to the indomitable will of the people.

MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addressed the rally, declaring, “We are custodians of this nation, united against forces seeking to sow division.”

He criticized past governments, stating, “Decades of mismanagement and corruption have brought our nation to a perilous juncture.”

BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal delivered a fervent speech, asserting, “We reject the legitimacy of the ‘Form 47 government’ and of Article 144. Our struggle will persist until constitutional supremacy is restored.” He questioned the efficacy of repressive measures, asking, “How can Article 144 deter political activism that even natural calamities cannot suppress?”

He said that the political workers fought against the toughest martial law. “In Balochistan, there is a government of Form 47, a government of the establishment”. “No action has been taken against those who stole the people’s mandate in the country,” he added.

“Elections are marred by manipulation, favouring candidates that have no local support at all,” said Mengal. “After the missing persons of Balochistan, people are now going missing from every corner of the country”. Earlier, Ayub declared that the party is geared up to join hands with a “grand opposition alliance”. The announcement came as earlier this month, the PTI had revealed plans for a nationwide movement against the alleged election rigging, scheduled to kick off on April 13.

The PTI is crying foul, alleging that the current government snatched its mandate, claiming fiddling with Form 47s to give the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) the upper hand.

An upcoming opposition meeting is slated to deliberate on the potential inclusion of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the grand opposition alliance.