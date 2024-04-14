PMA, Kakul’s gentleman cadet wins Hodson’s Horse Merit Award

A cadet of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul has achieved distinction at the UK’s Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst by winning Hodson’s Horse Merit Award, reported on Saturday.

PMA 148 Long Course’s gentleman cadet (GC) Abdullah joined the Sandhurst in April 2022, and after showing outstanding performance graduated from the institution on April 12, 2024. And in recognition of that, the cadet was given the award at a grand ceremony held at the academy.

It is worth-mentioning here that the Award is given to that foreign cadet who has achieved more than the criterion set for the cadets. GC Abdullah’s extraordinary performance can be gauged from the fact that besides the award, he was also given the International Instructor Pass; a distinction that only 19 foreign cadets have won since 1957. France’s chief of army staff was the chief guest on the occasion, while Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Muhammad Faisal also attended the ceremony.