Nisho didn’t let Sahiba meet her father for year

Veteran Lollywood film star, Nisho Begum finally opened up on her daughter, Sahiba Afzal’s first meeting with her biological father Inaam Rabbani and revealed why she didn’t let them meet for decades.

In the latest video statement released on her YouTube channel, Lollywood veteran Nisho Begum spoke at length about the emotional reunion of Sahiba Afzal with her father after 42 years, as she exposed her ex-husband, Inaam Rabbani, for years of abuse. Speaking about her teenage love story with Rabbani, the veteran recalled, “We exchanged letters during that time, but Inam had to leave the country when our families opposed our marriage. Despite facing opposition, I pursued my dream of entering showbiz and eventually became a star. Upon Inam’s return, we decided to get married.”

“However, throughout our marriage, I endured emotional abuse from his family,” Nisho further claimed. “Tragically, when I was pregnant, Inaam abandoned me and left.”

Further addressing the reports that she didn’t let Sahiba meet her father for all these years, she added, “I allowed him to see her when she was five and did not stop her now from meeting him. But Inam never reached out to his daughter in 42 years.” The veteran claimed that Rabbani reached out to her requesting to give him his daughter in exchange for a sum of money, however, afraid of Sahiba ending up with a stepmother, she refused to accept his proposal.

In the same video, Nisho also alleged Rabbani of taking along her car and other belongings when he left him while pregnant.

Pertinent to note that Lollywood star Sahiba Afzal recently met her real father for the first time in 47 years of her life. She turned to her social media handles to update her millions of followers across the platforms with little glimpses of the emotional father-daughter reunion.