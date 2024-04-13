CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to arrest former constable on charge of displaying weapon and resorting to firing into the air in jubilation. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a video went viral on social media in which former police constable Shahid Nadeem was seen displaying weapon and resorting to jubilant firing. Earlier, the said constable was removed from service on January 23, 2024 on the charge of violation of the law. Now, he was found involved in display of weapon and jubilant aerial firing. The CPO Faisalabad directed the SP Madina Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest in addition to ensuring arrest of the accused so that he could be taken to task in accordance with law. Hence, Nishatabad police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the said accused, spokesman added.