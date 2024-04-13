IRANIAN CYBER ATTACK SHUTS DOWN ISRAEL’S ELECTRIC GRID

The “Cyber Avengers,” a group with ties to Iran, have proudly announced their responsibility for the recent power outages across Israel, hitting major urban centers such as Tel Aviv and Netanya.

They’ve lambasted Israeli officials for downplaying the events as mere technical mishaps, alleging a deeper loss of control over their electricity networks.

In a bold display of power, the group has issued a stern warning of further, more impactful cyber assaults targeting critical Israeli infrastructure.