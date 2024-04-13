Double Standards

The hypocrisy is outstanding this season. On one hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, likely emboldened by a lasting sense of impunity over war crimes in the Gaza Strip, has threatened Iran against retaliation after an alleged attack on its embassy compound in Damascus.

“We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively,” he thundered. Thousands of miles away but cut from the same cloth, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh once again fired malicious, removed-from-reality but conveniently timed (ahead of election season) warnings towards Pakistan.

On the heels of an internationally acclaimed verification of what Pakistan has been claiming all along, Team Modi has shamelessly woven its extraterrestrial assassinations into the security narrative and bizarrely proceeded with demanding Pakistan keep a rein on terrorist outfits. Both Mr Netanyahu and Mr Modi appear fixated on living in their respective versions of la-la land: repeating past mistakes hell-bent on bending the world to fit their view all the while enjoying the clout offered by economics.

It does not take a lot to ask Israel why it wishes to destabilise the whole of the Middle East before dropping platitudes like “restraint” and issuing travel advisories. Similarly, the fact that not one, not two but three sovereign countries have found overwhelming evidence of India violating international order to hire hit teams against dissidents belies its claims of peace.

Although the Global North has never been in a mood to prioritise principled stands over short-term commercial interests, a peep at the bigger picture cannot hurt anyone. Peacekeeping organisations like the UN could either cough out the courage to call a spade a spade and put an end to bullying tactics by both India and Israel or wave their pompoms in the open. This implicit approval by looking the other way or asking the victim parties to adopt cool-headedness to keep up with the attacks only serves to discredit its reputation. *