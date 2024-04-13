Joint inquiry committee to probe Bahawlnagar incident: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, on Friday said that at joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted to ascertain facts and apportioning responsibility.

“An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities.

“Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.

To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility,” the ISPR statement reads.

Earlier, the Punjab Police censured “fake propaganda” after videos showing men in army uniforms allegedly assaulting police officials in Bahawalnagar went viral a day earlier on social media.

“The matter in Bahawalnagar, which went viral on social media, has been taken out of context and exaggerated,” said the force on its official X account.

The footage of the incident drew widespread outrage from all quarters including the citizenry and journalists.

“When the unverified videos went viral, both institutions launched a joint investigation. Officers from both institutions reviewed the facts and peacefully resolved the matter,” said the provincial police and added that the incident was being portrayed in a manner to “imply that there was fighting between Pakistan Army and Punjab Police” personnel.

The police further said that the force and the Pakistan Army are cooperating to eliminate terrorists and criminals from the province. “We request that social media users do not spread fake propaganda.” The provincial police, however, did not elaborate on the cause of the scuffle. Later, senior officers from both institutions mediated a peace agreement between the police and military personnel.

In a video of the occasion, officers from both sides can be seen chanting slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police in the presence of their respective superiors.