‘Coke Studio’ to premiere new season tomorrow

Coke Studio Pakistan, renowned for its fusion of musical genres, is gearing up for its highly anticipated 15th season after the success of its previous instalment.

Fans and insiders are excited about its return, with a billboard announcing its premiere on April 14, 2024. The upcoming season is expected to continue its tradition of showcasing Pakistani music talent across diverse genres.

Coke Studio Pakistan has been celebrated for its innovation and cultural expression, bringing together established and emerging artists. While the line-up for Season 15 remains a mystery, there’s anticipation about the potential collaborations and talents it will feature.

The show has a history of propelling emerging artists to stardom, adding to the excitement surrounding its upcoming season.