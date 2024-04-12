UAE deports 275 Pakistanis before Eid al-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and at the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the UAE authorities deported 275 Pakistanis after releasing them from prisons and they returned from UAE to their homeland to celebrate Eid with their family.

Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) made this repatriation of individuals and prisoners possible in partnership with local law enforcement authorities. The Pakistani diplomatic mission in the UAE told Khaleej Times that more than Pakistani 270 inmates were released from UAE during Ramadan and most of them returned to their homeland to celebrate Eid.

They stated that some of the people who were without documents did not fly back home.

In PAD’s annual Ramadan Welfare Campaign, the distribution of food packages to 950 families was completed. They also hosted iftar meals and provided to more than 250 individuals daily at the local Pakistani Mosque in Oud Metha. The PAD welfare director, Faisal Sunka expressed happiness seeing people coming together to help needy people. Sunka marked Eid al-Fitr as a joyous occasion, highlighting that remembering people with limited resources is necessary.

In a recent collaboration with the UPS Foundation, food packages to 100 deserving families were delivered and made a difference in the lives of 400 individuals. In a recent joint effort with the UPS Foundation, food bundles were transported to 100 deserving families, creating a positive change in the lives of 400 individuals. “We remain grateful to the community for their generous contributions and Zakat towards providing affordable medical care at Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC). In 2023, over 60 percent of patients at PMC received free treatment as part of the organization’s medical welfare services,” Sunka said.

“The goal is to ensure that deserving families are also a part of the joy and celebrations during Eid,” PAD general secretary, Zahid Hassan said.