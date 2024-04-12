Over 174,000 tourists visit tourist destinations during Eidul-Fitr

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Chanzeb has said that over 174,000 tourists visited tourist destinations during the two days of Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Chanzeb, has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making every effort to provide tourists with all necessary facilities.

He expressed encouragement over the increased number of tourists visiting the province’s destinations compared to last year. The 24-hour active tourist helpline 1422 under the Khyber Project was offering comprehensive information to tourists. Additionally, tourist police were ensuring the provision of best facilities at tourist spots.