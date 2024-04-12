FIA arrests another prime suspect of Greece boat incident

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday reportedly arrested a human smuggler allegedly involved in the Greece boat incident, a private TV channel has reported.

On the identification of three passengers rescued from Libya, the FIA authorities took action and arrested another individual, identified as Bilal, involved in human smuggling from Faisalabad.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the arrested individual took Rs 2.5 million from the citizens to facilitate them in crossing the border from Libya to Greece.

Meanwhile, the FIA also found evidence of human trafficking, hawala handi from the accused’s mobile phone as he was in contact with the operative of an international gang.

The FIA transferred all the arrested suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation.