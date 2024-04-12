Punjab wheat procurement process to begin tomorrow

Food and Wheat Department will start the procurement process tomorrow (Saturday) wherein farmers will be able to apply for bardana through the Bardana App.

Food Department said that bardana application will be available from April 13 to 17 on the Bardana app, said the spokesperson while bardana will be issued from April 19, 2024 and the purchase of wheat will start from Monday April 22. After verification by PITB and Punjab Land Record Authority, a confirmation message will be sent to the farmers and bardana will be given on a first-come-first-served basis.

As per the plan, 393 wheat procurement centers have been established across Punjab.

All arrangements are completed for the purchase of wheat at the district level. Wheat will be bought from the farmers at the rate of Rs3900 per maund while delivery charges of Rs.30 per 100 kg will also be paid to each farmer. To protect the small farmer, the eligibility for bardana acquisition has been kept up to 6 acres. A control room has also been set up for redressal of complaints during the wheat procurement campaign.