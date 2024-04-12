Incident occurred due to non-following of the SOP of the Special Initiative Police Stations. Both the agencies resolved the matter amicably, IG Punjab Police



The anti-national organization is trying to create an impression of conflict in the institutions, IG Punjab Police

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that an attempt was made to create an impression of conflict between institutions on the social media related to the Bahawalnagar incident. .

In his statement regarding the Bahawalnagar incident, Dr. Usman said that the morale of the police is the basis with which we fight terrorists and dacoits.

He said that the two agencies jointly took immediate action, RPO Bahawalpur and the local command of the Army visited the area.

IG Punjab Police said that the banned anti-national organization is trying to create an impression of conflict in the institutions. Old videos were also presented out of context to spread frustration.

Dr. Usman said that the incident occurred due to non-following of the SOP of the Special Initiative Police Stations. The two institutions jointly resolved the issue amicably.

IG Punjab Police said that a joint investigation inquiry has been set up as per ISPR, the requirements of the law will be fulfilled during the investigation inquiry.

He said that the Punjab government has also formed an inquiry committee to determine those responsible for the incident. The inquiry committee includes the armed forces, Punjab Police and civil authorities.

According to Dr. Usman Anwar, there was a failed attempt to break the family-like relationship between the police and the force, the force must not listen to social media trolling or unnecessary criticism.

IG Punjab Police said that the police foiled the ambitions of the enemies of the country in Mianwali, DG Khan, Jardanwala everywhere. Service and protection of the country and the nation is the motto of the police.