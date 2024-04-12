Announcing Coke Studio Season 15



Coke Studio announces Season 15,set to release on April 14th, 2024. Awarded as Pakistan’s biggest cultural export by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Coke Studio Season 15, featuring eleven original songs, will reflect the diversity of Pakistani culture, languages, genre and experiences, anchored in Pakistan’s passion and love for music.

With powerhouse producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan at the helm, each song in Season 15 is a collaboration, a story woven with threads of artistry and fraternity. The upcoming season will build on a legacy of compelling visual storytelling by some of Pakistan’s most progressive directors, including Awais Gohar, Murtaza Niaz, Jamal Rahman, Zain Peerzada, and Luke Azariah, alongside Coke Studio stalwarts Zeeshan Parwez and Kamal Khan.

“This season celebrates the enduring power of art, the power of music – the power of love, of warmth and of connection. Each story and world is built on Pakistan’s rich and diverse tapestry: both its heritage and future, fostering a sense of shared identity.” said Xulfi.

Volkan Onguc, Vice President of Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region, said, “Coke Studio is etched into the country’s musical DNA. Now a global platform, Coke Studio is set to build on the same legacy of showcasing the incredible talent and artistry of Pakistani musicians to the world.”

With over 24 million subscribers, over 5 billion views on digital platforms, and streaming in over 180 countries, Pakistan’s CokeStudio has been credited with bridging barriers and nurturing culture within South Asia, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for shared heritage. Coke Studio launched in 2008 in Pakistan featuring established and emerging artists from various genres, quickly gained a large and loyal following, and expanded into an international music franchise.

The season reveal video can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysCxvEJ7bzQ

The first song of Coke Studio Season 15 will be released on 14th April 2024.

In the meantime, be sure to listen to your favorite songs from Coke Studio on Spotify https://open.spotify.com and keep yourself logged on to https://www.tiktok.com/@cokestudiopakistan, https://www.youtube.com/@cokestudio and https://www.instagram.com/coke_studio to follow the Coke Studio journey.