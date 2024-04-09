Echoes Of Reconciliation

A glance at the history of the developed nations makes it abundantly clear that all of them achieved this status due to the prevalence of political stability and social harmony over a long period. Therefore, one can safely infer from this that political stability and social harmony are pivotal to economic progress and strengthening the edifice of the state to be able to work for the well-being of its people.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has not been so lucky in this respect. The country has suffered from perennial political instability due to the shenanigans of its successive rulers. In a democratic dispensation, Political leaders and parties are under obligation to promote social harmony and put the country on the path of sustained development.

While differing with each other in regards to modalities and strategies to be adopted to tackle the challenges confronting the nation they are supposed to pursue their political agendas in conformity with internationally recognized norms of democratic behaviour and within the parameters of the constitution of their country. Under no circumstances they are expected to turn their political rivalries into political enmities and resort to political vendetta against each other.

Right now Pakistan is beset with unprecedented economic and political challenges. The economy is in complete shambles. There is extreme polarization within the society and burgeoning political instability. Although it is the cumulative outcome of the failure of almost all the political leaders and parties to tread the right path the major role in this regard undoubtedly has been played by the divisive politics of Imran Khan and his party.

Even in Islam, seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for one’s sins is contingent upon accepting and acknowledging the sins committed

He disrespected the democratic norms, failed to develop working relations with the opposition and instead practised politics of vendetta. He introduced a culture of violence and impudence in politics and also launched a persistent campaign against state institutions through the social media of the party. On the economic side, he obtained record loans and put the country under a lot of stress and consequently failed to implement his much-boasted promises to make Pakistan an economic heaven. He was also involved in corrupt practices and it is no wonder that he has been convicted in the Tosha Khan case. As a result, the nation stands divided and faces intractable economic and political challenges.

Probably his biggest folly and sin was to plan attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs and have them executed by the leaders and workers of the party. It is an open secret now that it was not only a rebellion against the state but also a calculated attempt to foment a coup within the Army. The entire nation saw on their TV screens the enactment of those dastardly acts on 9th May and also the faces of those who were involved in them. Video and audio leaks of the PTI leaders regarding the execution of those attacks are available. Some of the party leaders who eventually dissociated from the party in their testimony have also put the entire blame on Imran Khan for hatching this conspiracy.

People are amazed at the audacity of the party to adopt the stance that these attacks were executed by the intelligence agencies to trap PTI. Given the irrefutable evidence, it is absolutely an absurd claim. The matter did not end at the execution of those attacks but in the backdrop of the arrests made in this regard, the party unleashed an anti-Army narrative and continues to persist with it unabashedly.

On top of that, the party is hell-bent on further aggravating political instability in the country in the backdrop of the 2024 election alleging that its mandate has been stolen. The KPK government is already on the path of confrontation with the federal government and the party has announced to launch of a movement after Eid against rigging and ironically also for independence of the judiciary.

The country surely cannot afford further political instability in the country and there are no two opinions about it. Amidst these concerns, we are also hearing echoes of national reconciliation.

I agree that the nation needs reconciliation which is imperative for successfully wading through the permeating precarious situation. But the question is reconciliation with whom and why? I do not see any prospects of dialogue by the state with those elements who are involved in the tragic events of 9th May, its planners and sympathizers as well as those individuals and groups who have become instruments of external forces to sow seed of discord within the nation. Similarly, those who contributed to internal polarization at the behest of external hostility, those who inflicted political and economic damage on the nation and those who tarnished the country’s image at the international level probably will not be engaged in dialogue by the government and rightly so.

The question of conciliation becomes relevant when those who have committed crimes against the state and shattered national unity acknowledge their misdeeds and tender public apology for what they have done and also promise not to indulge in any such activities in the future. We have an excellent example of the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa where all those who had committed crimes against blacks admitted and accepted the responsibility and sought apology from the nation. That paved the way forward.

Even in Islam, seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for one’s sins is contingent upon accepting and acknowledging the sins committed. Those who are talking about conciliation with PTI must be aware of the fact that the PTI is not in a mode of repentance as yet. It is still in the denial mode. Talking to a journalist at Adiala prison the other day Imran regretted that those who dispensed justice were taking action over past cases, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Faizabad Dharna case, but they seemed oblivious to the plight of those innocent people languishing in jails in the so-called May 9 cases. He has persisted with his false narrative of his workers being innocent about the 9th May incidents. Then how can one expect conciliation?

There is no doubt that Imran Khan is a popular leader though for all the wrong reasons but he will have to give serious consideration to changing the adopted course if he wants to remain relevant to the future political landscape of the country. The focus of his politics has to be on Pakistan first.

The writer is a former diplomat and freelance columnist.