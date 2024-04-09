DI Khan’s Sohan Halwa, Rajjar Methai of Charsadda and Mardani Peera

Sohan Halwa, a special sweat of Dera Ismail Khan districts, Rajjar Methai of Charsadda and Mardani Peera here Monday attracted a large number of shoppers prior to Eidul Fitr celebrations.

In Peshawar, the sohan halwa of DI Khan, Gajar ‘halwa’ of Bannu, Mardani Pera of Mardan and Rajjar Methai of Charsadda districts are being sold like hot cakes these days as special Eid sweet items.

Known as the land of hospitality, Khyber Pakthunkhwa is a unique province of Pakistan where traditional sweets including Sohan Halwa of Dera Ismail Khan become an important food item in Eid celebrations, weddings and birthday parties due to its delicious taste and energy perspectives.

Several varieties of sohan halwa are brought from different districts including Multan to Peshawar as special Eid items, however, the Dera Ismail Khan’s variety attracts a substantial number of buyers due to its unique flavor, taste and being cost-efficient.

Noor Ali alias Pehlawan, who run a famous sweet shop at Qissa Khawani Peshawar told APP that he had brought 60kg sohan halwa stock from DI Khan and all of it were sold out till today. “My son had visited DI Khan last night to bring additional 50KG sohan halwa stock to fulfill people’s pressing people’s demands for Eid celebrations and upcoming wedding parties,” he said.

The ingredients required for the special halwa include milk, khoya, soni, fine flour, sugar and ghee besides dry fruits, which make it more delicious and tasty. He said the traders from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Punjab have placed heavy orders for Eid and extra labour was hired to meet their pressing demands for sweets and confectionaries.

Like other food items, he said the prices of DI Khan and Multani sohan halwa were also increased in local market due to soaring price hike and one KG was available on ranges of Rs500 to Rs600 per KG in Peshawar, which was economical than Multani sohan hallwa that was being sold at Rs550 to Rs700 per KG.

“My entire family likes DI Khan sohan halwa due to its delectable taste and energy perspective,’” said Ehtisham Khan, a lecturer of Urdu literature at Qissa Khwani bazaar. “I purchased four KG sohan hallwa including two kg for my married daughter as a special gift on Eid ,” he said.

Like sohan halwa, the Rajjar Methai made of pure “Gur” of Charsadda district also attracts a large number of buyers for Eid parties due to its appetizing taste and affordable prices. Located about one kilometer north of Charsadda city, Rajjar bazaar has now turned into a sweets market where a great rush of buyers are being witnessed in all bakary shops on the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

The traditional sweet was brought in substantial quantities in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan districts where Rajjar sweets were being sold like hot cake.

Yaqoob Khan, an owner of Razzar sweet told APP that this hard earned business was started by his grandfather Israruddin alias Chacha Halwai in 1930 and he belonged to the third generation running it today to support his family.

The delicious quality of the sweet differentiates it from the rest of confectioneries due to its better taste, chemically free and affordable price. The people served it to relatives and guests as a special item besides on joys occasions of Eid, weddings, engagements and children birthday strengthening the bond of love and friendship.

“Personally, I like Rajjar sweet due its palatable taste and cost-efficient,” said Riaz Khan, a retired government employee, adding people of all social status can afford it. “I purchased four KG Rajar sweets at Rs 400 per kilogram for my family members and friends as a special marriage gift,” he added. Haji Yaqoob said the recipe for the popular sweet changed over the years and only butter, flour and gur were used in its preparation by my father as sugar was not available in those ancient days in Charsadda.

He said presently it was being prepared with various ingredients including desi ghee, milk, butter, gur and white flour enhances its taste and delectability. The popular sweet also attracted traders from Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic while marching to the subcontinent via Charsadda and Peshawar through GT Road.

The local people also send the sweets as a gift to their friends and relatives, living in other parts of the country as well as abroad. It is also being exported to Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and several Middle East countries besides send to USA, UK and other western countries as a special gift for friends and relatives.

Similarly, mardani pera sweet prepared of milk and butter beside other ingredients, also attract buyers. “Mardani sweet is my first choice for Eid parties. I purchased 10 kilograms of sweets including five KG each for my married sisters, maternal uncles and relatives as special Eid gifts,” Professor Dr Naeem Khan of Swabi University told APP. He said Pakistan can earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting the traditional confectionery to international markets. Focus should be made on its marketing by involving foreign missions to explore new avenues for these popular products besides social and digital media to be used for its proper projection overseas.