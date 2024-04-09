SFP holds peace through sports day

The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) organised a special event on the occasion of “Peace Through Sports Day” celebrated under the International Olympic Committee and the United Nations. Addressing the occasion, former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said the purpose of celebrating Peace Through Sports Day was to spread the message of peace in the whole world through sports, said a press release.

Pakistan Olympic and Softball Federation is showing its determination by waving white cards on this day to spread the message of peace and love from this platform to the whole world, he said.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani said Pakistan was a sports-loving nation. Sports is an important means of establishing peace and reconciliation. Through sports, people from different cultures, religions, nationalities and languages are brought to a platform to spread the message of peace to the whole world, Lakhani said.

Softball Federation President Asif Azeem said sports was a powerful tool for bringing people together and building peace, it promotes friendship and draws lines of respect across borders.

The Federation Vice President Farah Saeed said we have to play our part to encourage healthy lifestyles and make sports widely accessible. Chairperson Yasmeen Haider said people learn the values of dignity, teamwork, and tolerance of their competitors when people participate in sports activities. And learn to respect the importance of fair play and rules. On this occasion, the participants waved white cards and reiterated the message of peace through sports.