NEPRA disposed of 17,545 consumers’ complaints in FY 2022-23

The Consumer Affairs Department of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) disposed of, 17,545 complaints of electricity consumers against various power distribution companies (DISCOs) during the last fiscal year 2022-23 while 1,294 were still under process. According to official data, the authority received a total of 18,839 complaints from the electricity consumers against various DISCOs during the fiscal year 2022-23. As per breakup, out of total, the head office received 2,209 consumers’ complaints against various DISCOs while the regional offices received 16,630 complaints during the last fiscal year. Similarly, the head office disposed off a total of 1,946 complaint while the regional offices disposed off 15,599 complaints of consumers during the said period. The head office received a total of 313 complaints against Islamabad Electric Supply Company, 268 Peshawar Electric Supply Company, 223 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, 419 K-Electric, 133 Sukkur Electric Supply Company, 184 Multan Electric Supply Company, 176 Lahore Electric Supply Company, 125 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, 4 Quetta Electric and 3 Tribal Electric Supply Company while 255 complaints were received through Pakistan Citizen Portal during the said period.